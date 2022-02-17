Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

"THE HARDER THEY FALL" (L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, IDRIS ELBA as RUFUS BUCK, LAKEITH STANFIELD as CHEROKEE BILL. CR:

The NAACP Image Awards is ready to dole out shiny new trophies to honour the trove of Black excellence that made 2021 so special. The annual awards show highlights the achievements of people of colour across television, music, literature and film, and the promotion of social justice through their creative endeavors.

This year’s NAACP Image Awards class is even more of a star-studded list than ever, with nominations for everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Jonathan Majors, Ariana DeBose, Marsai Martin, Denzel Washington and more. There are also plenty of sweet first-timers (William Jackson Harper earned a double nod for his roles in Love Life and “The Underground Railroad”) and a few startling omissions. (No love for RuPaul again?)

Additionally, Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will be receive the Social Justice Impact Award.

As for who fans can expect to see at the ceremony, Mary J. Blige is set to perform, while Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, and Zendaya will be presenting.

Winners will be revealed during the two-hour special, hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c on BET.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Motion Picture

OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“The Harder They Fall”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Halle Berry, “Bruised”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall”

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Audra McDonald, “Respect”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“American Skin”

“Bruised”

“CODA”

“Test Pattern”

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“7 Prisoners”

“African America”

“Eyimofe (This is My Desire)”

“Flee”

“The Gravedigger’s Wife”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Danny Boyd, Jr., “Bruised”

Jalon Christian, “A Journal For Jordan”

Lonnie Chavis, “The Water Man”

Sheila Atim, “Bruised”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

“Vivo”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Andre Braugher, “Spirit Untamed”

Awkwafina, “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Vivo”

Eric André, “Sing 2”

Letitia Wright, “Sing 2”

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

“Aurinko in Adagio”

“Blackout”

“The Ice Cream Stop”

“These Final Hours”

“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Blush”

“Robin Robin”

“She Dreams at Sunrise”

“Twenty Something”

“Us Again”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Jamila Wignot, “Ailey”

Jeymes Samuel, “The Harder They Fall”

Liesl Tommy, “Respect”

Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“black-ish”

“Harlem”

“Insecure”

“Run the World”

“The Upshaws”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams, “The Wonder Years”

Jay Ellis, “Insecure”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion”

Regina Hall, “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole, “black-ish”

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson, “Insecure”

Laurence Fishburne, “black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales, “Insecure”

Jenifer Lewis, ‘black-ish”

Marsai Martin, “black-ish”

Natasha Rothwell, “Insecure”

Wanda Sykes, “The Upshaws”

Outstanding Drama Series

“9-1-1”

“All American”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“Pose”

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert, “The Chi”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Daniel Ezra, “All American”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Godfather of Harlem”

Joe Morton, “Our Kind of People”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, “SEE”

Bianca Lawson, “Queen Sugar”

Chandra Wilson, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Susan Kelechi Watson, “This is Us”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Colin in Black & White”

“Genius: Aretha”

“Love Life”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie, “Solos”

Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White”

Kevin Har, “True Story”

Wesley Snipes, “True Story”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn”

Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, “Genius: Aretha”

Keith David, “Black As Night”

Tituss Burgess, “Annie Live!”

Will Catlett, “True Story”

William Jackson Harper, “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, “Maid”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Pauletta Washington, “Genius: Aretha”

Regina Hall, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Sheila Atim, “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)