Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her music chops to “F*cking Identical Twins”.

Megan is linking up with musical veteran Nathan Lane for what will be A24’s first movie musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sharing the screen with Megan and Lane will be Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”).

“F*cking Identical Twins follows two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again,” the publication explains.

The R-rated musical comedy will be directed by “Borat” filmmaker and “Seinfeld” alum Larry Charles.

Megan made her acting debut as Onyx in the 2020 “Good Girls” episode titled, “Nana” and serves as a judge on “Legendary”.