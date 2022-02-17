It’s a good thing Brad Pitt was around to prevent things from escalating between Scott Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf.

The three actors starred in the 2014 World War II movie “Fury”. Eastwood recently detailed a scene where he, as per the script, spat on a tank belonging to Pitt and LaBeouf. Apparently, LaBeouf took Eastwood’s action personally. That led to a “volatile moment.”

“I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set,” Eastwood told Insider. “It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a sh**ty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation.”

Fortunately for both parties, veteran actor Pitt intervened and prevented things from escalating.

“Fury” is directed by David Ayer and received positive reviews upon its release. It grossed $211 million worldwide against an estimated budget of $60 million to $80 million.