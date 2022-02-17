Donny Osmond is opening up about being in the spotlight while dealing with anxiety.

Spending six decades in show business, Osmond has been through it all and gives credit to wife Debbie for helping him.

“So many people fall into a trap of desperation and depression. I’ve been there, and you can’t just brush it off. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Osmond told People.

Talking about his anxiety, Osmond recalled how his Broadway show Little Johnny Jones only made it one night. That fear returned 10 years later when he went on tour with Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“It’s like you’re standing in the middle of an intersection, and here comes a massive semi right at you at 90 miles an hour, and you can’t do anything about it,” he said of anxiety. “I would walk on stage knowing I was going to die. It was horrible.”

Debbie stepped in with some words of advice that spurred him to ultimately perform over 2000 shows of Joseph in six years.

“Debbie said, ‘Why don’t you go out there tonight and do an average show?’ It ended up being the best show I ever did because I gave myself an opportunity to make a mistake,” Osmond recalled.

Osmond added, “It started the foundation of me being a multifaceted entertainer.”