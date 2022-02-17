Ryan Reynolds hinted he may be performing fewer stunts himself as he gets older.

The actor spoke with Variety about his upcoming film “The Adam Project” and on the practicality of doing stunts in “Deadpool 3”.

“I think it’s important to do as much of [the stunt work] yourself as you can, but I’ll step aside when there’s something that’s just too gnarly and there’s a trained professional ready to go,” said Reynolds.

Although he admitted he loves the “physicality” in action movies, he’s “not allowed to eat Advil like cereal.”

“Things start to hurt,” Reynolds said. “After I turned 35, being thrown onto cement wasn’t hilarious anymore. It had been upgraded to hell.”

The admission marked a change in attitude from the 45-year-old who told People in 2015 that he was willing to do as many takes as needed.

“I’m right at that age where I’ll do as many takes as they want, but I’m lying on the ground after each one thinking, ‘Oh, God. Just get up and get up fast. Don’t let them see you [in pain],'” he said at the time.