Quentin Tarantino only has one movie left in his vow to retire after 10 films and Uma Thurman is weighing in on the possibility of that being “Kill Bill Vol. 3”.

Since the release of “Kill Bill Vol. 2” in 2004, rumours have circulated that a third film is in the works.

“I can’t really tell you anything about it,” Thurman said when asked about it on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

“I mean it has been discussed over the years,” she added. “There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago.”

But overall, Thurman isn’t giving the idea much hope.

“I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon,” Thurman said. “I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.”

Thurman also spoke about another one of her iconic characters -Poison Ivy in “Batman And Robin”.

During the interview, the actress shared how she based her take on the villain off of screen siren Mae West.

“It was such a like, ‘How do create something kind of original from a 2D thing?’,” she said of creating her character. “And then this kind of little bit wonderfully camped up world that Joel [Schumacher] was gonna create. And [that was] Mae West and he let me do it. So it’s amazing.”