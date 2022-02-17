Click to share this via email

Global’s “Saturday Night Live” will return in March with Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz as hosts.

The sketch show made the announcement on its official Twitter account on Feb. 17.

Isaac will be hosting first on Mar. 5 with musical guest Charli XCX. The singer was originally scheduled for a performance on the show in December when Paul Rudd was hosting but had to reschedule after her crew was hit by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

She made her own post on Twitter with the caption: “round 2 here we go… !”

Kravitz will take her turn hosting on Mar. 12.

March will mark the first time both Kravitz and Isaac will be stepping on the stage at 30 Rockefeller.

John Mulaney is set to close out the show in February for his fifth time hosting on Feb. 26.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.