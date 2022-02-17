Prince Charles and Princess Anne teamed up for a rare royal engagement together.

While both siblings are always busy with their own public outings, they typically don’t work together.

Charles and Anne presented The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes on Thursday at St James’s Palace where they were all smiles.

Every two years the prizes are handed out to colleges and universities that “show excellence, innovation and impact in any field or discipline, and to be of a benefit to society, as well as the institutions themselves.”

Last week Prince Charles had to cancel his appearances in Winchester. He then later had to postpone his Newport and Swansea visits due to a storm.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Quips She ‘Can’t Move’ Too Much

Prince Charles. Photo: Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charles and Anne looked to enjoy themselves with the future king chatting with representatives during the outing.

READ MORE: Police Probe Cash-For-Honours Deal Tied To Prince Charles’ Charity

Following Prince Charles’ second positive test of COVID-19 (he first contracted the virus in 2020), his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive a few days later.

While Charles had been in recent contact with his mom Queen Elizabeth, she has not displayed any symptoms and has been under the watchful eye of staff to make sure she is well.