Olivia Rodrigo and boyfriend Adam Faze are going their own ways.

The singer and music video producer were first linked last July when they were spotted getting cozy at the “Space Jame 2” premiere.

On Thursday, a source confirmed to People that the two have now split after rumours were sparked a few weeks ago.

“They’ve been over for a bit now,” the source said. Faze has recently moved to New York.

Rodrigo and Faze never formally confirmed their relationship but the “Driver’s License” singer told the outlet last year that she is a “lot happier now.”

“I’m just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate,” she said at the time. “I’m writing songs and I’m really happy. I’m a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great.”

“I’m a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up,” Rodrigo added. “We’ll see what the next era brings, but I’m excited to start working on it.”

“Driver’s License” shot Rodrigo to fame as the song was rumoured to be about a love triangle between her and her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.