With John Mayer’s lengthy dating history– he knows he has made a name for himself.

While joining good friend Andy Cohen for the SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show, the two play word association “collaborator edition” resulted in some hilarious responses.

Ed Sheeran was titled “hitmaker”, Alicia Keys was “musician”, Kanye West dubbed “invention” and Shawn Mendes was a “angel”.

They also played a game called Mayer’s Mixtape when Mayer called himself “America’s ex-boyfriend” (at the 5:50 mark below).

“I think it’s so funny that I said you are America’s boyfriend and you said I am America’s ex-boyfriend,” Cohen said.

“I am America’s ex-boyfriend,” Mayer replied. “I’m America’s ‘I can’t,’ I’m America’s—Just, I’m JM. You know? I’m JM. I’m America’s He Who Shan’t Be Named. I mean, if you think about it, I kind of am. Because people are super into what I do and sometimes people don’t follow me on Instagram. Because it’s like ‘I don’t’ It’s like, I mean, I love his music, but I can’t give the follow.”

Cohen also asked what song Mayer would make love to. “I’d think what she’s into,” Mayer said.

But he wouldn’t put on his own music while having sex.

“I think people think I would, but I wouldn’t,” he said.

Mayer has been linked to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Carlton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and more.