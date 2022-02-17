Lily James seems to have made her relationship with Michael Shuman Instagram official.

On Thursday, the “Pam & Tommy” actress shared a number of photos captioned, “Postcards from the edge 🕊.”

They included stunning ocean views, a woman in a white veil, a black and white photo of a couple and the back of a blonde man’s head.

Fans quickly recognized the man as the Queens of the Stone Age and Mini Mansions guitarist, even though she didn’t tag him.

Shuman and James were first linked last February when they were seen kissing in Suffolk, England while she filmed “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”. They were then seen again holding hands in L.A. in April and both attended London’s UNICEF Blue Moon Gala at Outernet in December.

While neither has publically commented on their relationship, they were seen out for dinner in Los Angeles earlier this month.