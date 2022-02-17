Lauren Ridloff has just been awarded a big honour.

IMDb presented the “Eternals” star with the IMDb “Fan Favourite” STARMeter Award on Thursday.

The award recognizes artists ranking on the IMDbPro STARmeter.

Ridloff rose to fame as a Deaf actress on Broadway’s Children Of A Lesser God. She went on to star in “Walking Dead”, “The Sound Of Metal” and “Eternals”– where she was the first Deaf superhero for Marvel.

“Thank you so much to my fans for your support and love. I received this award because you went to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about me and the incredible projects that I’ve been fortunate to be a part of. Thank you for the honour,” Ridloff signed in a video.

She also gave credit Phylicia Rashad on “The Cosby Show” for inspiring her career.

“I grew up watching her on the screen portraying the cool, calm and wise Mrs. Huxtable,” Ridloff said. “When I started my career on Broadway, my director Kenny Leon talked to me about Rashad and her acute ability to play seven different degrees of anger.”

She added, “That sunk in, stayed in my head. I knew that Rashad was brilliant at what she did.”

One night, “everything came full circle” when Rashad paid Ridloff a visit.

“After I finished a show, Rashad came into my dressing room to tell me how moved she was by my performance,” Ridloff recalled. “That moment inspired me to keep on doing what I do now.”