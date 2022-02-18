Kanye West’s new album Donda 2 will not be available on streaming platforms.

The rapper, who has been hitting headlines due to his controversial Instagram posts about his ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson recently, announced he’d be launching the album on his own platform Stem Player.

West posted alongside an audio clip: “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube.

“Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

The Stem Player allows users to “customize any song.”

West added of the device in another post, “You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass and music. It also has a MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day.”

SPLITS ANY SONG.

REMIX IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND.

NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND.https://t.co/81me2iWKLs pic.twitter.com/yrWZYsdjrJ — STEM PLAYER (@stemplayer) January 24, 2022

West marked the release of his last album Donda with a few controversial live events, the last of which had appearances by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, streamed via Apple Music.

Donda was a major global success, topping charts in at least 20 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, the U.K. and U.S.

The impending album release comes just in time for West’s headlining gig at the 2022 Coachella music festival on April 17 and April 24.

Donda 2 is expected to be released on 02/22/2022.