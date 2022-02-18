Ryan Reynolds is very happy to have teamed up with Jennifer Garner on his latest film.
In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Reynolds shared photos from a preview screening of “The Adam Project”, and shared a sweet message about his co-star.
In the photos, Reynolds poses with a number of guests at the screening, including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Keegan-Michael Key and Kaitlin Olson.
The actor also shared pics posing with Garner and their 13-year-old co-star Walker Scobell, along with the caption, “True story: everybody feels thirty percent better standing next to @jennifer.garner. Also, I feel thirty percent taller next to @walker.scobell (but give it a year).”
In “The Adam Project”, Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a fighter pilot who travels back through time and teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future.
The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener and more.
“The Adam Project” premieres March 11 on Netflix.