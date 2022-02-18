Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds is very happy to have teamed up with Jennifer Garner on his latest film.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Reynolds shared photos from a preview screening of “The Adam Project”, and shared a sweet message about his co-star.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Comments On Rumours He Will Be In New ‘Doctor Strange’ Movie

In the photos, Reynolds poses with a number of guests at the screening, including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Keegan-Michael Key and Kaitlin Olson.

The actor also shared pics posing with Garner and their 13-year-old co-star Walker Scobell, along with the caption, “True story: everybody feels thirty percent better standing next to @jennifer.garner. Also, I feel thirty percent taller next to @walker.scobell (but give it a year).”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Admits He May Step Back From Stunts Due To His Age

In “The Adam Project”, Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a fighter pilot who travels back through time and teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future.

The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener and more.

“The Adam Project” premieres March 11 on Netflix.