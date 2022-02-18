Mark Wahlberg is looking incredible at 50.

The actor took to Instagram to show off his ripped physique in a video Friday, flexing for the camera to promote his brand Performance Inspired.

Wahlberg said “this is 50” as he flaunted his muscles, before taking an electric razor to his face to appear to shave his moustache.

He told fans, “Guess what? This s**t is gone.”

Wahlberg has been discussing his body transformation for his new movie “Father Stu” a lot recently.

The star, who has also been promoting his film “Uncharted” with Tom Holland, recently told the “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show in Australia that it was hard to gain 30 pounds for his boxer-turned-priest role.

“I would say it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape,” Wahlberg said. “I put on 30 pounds… that was really difficult. I’m not getting younger.”