Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joan Collins celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary in style on Thursday.

The actress, who was also celebrating turning 88 back in May at the bash, donned a dazzling silver gown for the occasion in pics shared by the Daily Mail.

The likes of Elizabeth Hurley and her model son Damian, Sarah Ferguson and Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman were among the star-studded guest list at the Claridges Hotel in London, U.K.

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley seen attending Dame Joan Collins 88th birthday and 20th wedding anniversary celebration at Claridges Hotel on February 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty)

READ MORE: Joan Collins Claims She Was Date Raped By Her Ex Husband On Their First Date

Hurley definitely dressed to impress for the outing, donning a plunging red gown, while her son looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt.

Ferguson, on the other hand, opted for a long black dress featuring sheer sleeves and a glittering waist belt.

Sarah, Duchess of York seen attending Dame Joan Collins 88th birthday and 20th wedding anniversary celebration at Claridges Hotel on February 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty)

Collins took to Instagram to share a sweet post marking 20 years with her other half Percy Gibson, 57.

READ MORE: Joan Collins Reveals Why John Forsythe Didn’t Speak To Her For A Whole Season Of ‘Dynasty’

She gushed alongside a pic of them cutting their wedding cake: “20 years ago today #ahubby and I tied the knot and have been happily married ever since #20thanniversary #togetherness #happymarriage #separatebathrooms 😂”