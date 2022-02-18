Zendaya and Tom Holland continued to be couple goals while watching some professional hockey goals on Thursday night.

The pair were spotted in the stands at the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, and showed both support for the team and their relationship.

Zendaya wore a Rangers jersey with “Holland” across the back while Tom’s read “Zendaya.”

Zendaya – Photo: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Tom Holland – Photo: Backgrid

The pair attended the sporting event with Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, and Tom’s younger brother, Harry Holland. While they wore their masks through most of the game, they were spotted leaning in close to one another to chat several times.

Despite Tom and Zendaya’s support, the Rangers lost to the Detroit Red Wings 2-3 on Thursday.

The pair have been enjoying lots of recent public outings together after previously keeping their romance relatively private. Earlier this week they were spotted shopping together at the Prada store and later holding handswhile leaving their New York City hotel.

These sightings come after Zendaya visited with Tom’s family in London, England, last month.

RELATED CONTENT:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands in Color-Coordinated Looks for Date

Zendaya, Tom Holland Make Rare Public Outing, Spotted Shopping in NYC

Tom Holland on How ‘Spider-Man’ Stunts Prepared Him for ‘Uncharted’