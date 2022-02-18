Delilah Hamlin is celebrating six months of sobriety.

The 23-year-old model, who is the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, posted on her Instagram Story: “Hi, I’m six months sober!” alongside a timestamp highlighting the date, E! News reported.

Hamlin has been open about recently becoming “dependent” on Xanax before suffering an accidental overdose.

The star, who went to rehab in 2018 for mental health struggles, shared back in November: “I found a psychiatrist and he over-prescribed me. He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day. And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I overdosed.

“I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

She explained how she found a treatment centre in Arizona at the time, but they ended up asking her to leave after three weeks because she was a “medical risk.”

Hamlin shared that she lost the ability to walk, causing her to fall and suffer a concussion. She also said that she was suffering from seizures.

In August, she told fans she was taking a break from social media for a while, posting: