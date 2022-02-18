Andrew Garfield pokes fun at his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” return on the latest episode of “The Graham Norton Show”.

The British actor admits of starring in the flick alongside current Spider-Man Tom Holland and previous web-slinger Tobey Maguire: “It was a stupid thing to do and a really scary thing to attempt especially in the costume – a 38-year-old should not be in Spandex! I’m far too old to be playing Spider-Man but they asked me back, which was the sweetest thing ever.”

Garfield also talks about being up for the Best Actor Oscar at this year’s ceremony for his role in “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”: “When they announced it, I thought, ‘Gosh, this would be nice if it happened and I kind of owned it for the first time in my life.’ You get to a certain age, and you think you would like it to happen. I do care, and it’s wonderful, really, really lovely.”

Chatting about playing Jonathan Larson in the critically acclaimed movie, Garfield shares, “What I love about it is that he wrote it to reclaim his artistry and calling. If he hadn’t carried on in the face of rejection and failure, he would have left the world so much less rich, and I find that deeply moving.

“He is an incredibly inspiring artistic figure in my life, and I hope this film keeps his ripples and music spreading throughout the cosmos.”

Plus, he reveals whether he would ever do a stage musical, telling Norton: “I would love to, but you need to be a thoroughbred. I have the deepest respect for those performers.”

Garfield then confesses he would “absolutely love to do” “Strictly Come Dancing”; the U.K.’s version of “Dancing with the Stars”.

He admits, “I hate to confess it, but I would absolutely love to do ‘Strictly’. It’s on the bucket list,” adding: “If I win the Oscar I will come back and do it!”

This episode of “The Graham Norton Show” airs Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on BBC First in Canada.