Paul McCartney is hitting the road again.

On Friday, the former Beatle announced his brand new “Get Back” North American tour, following his 2020 album McCartney III.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” McCartney said in a press release. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

The concert tour, which hasn’t yet added any Canadian dates, but will be kicking off in Spokane, Wash. at the end of April, with shows scheduled through June in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey and more.

Before the pandemic hit, McCartney had been on the road with his “Freshen Up” tour, which had been scheduled to close at the 2020 Glastonbury Festival, which ended up being cancelled.

Along with his recent album, the musician was also the subject of a documentary series, “McCartney 3, 2, 1”, along with the acclaimed documentary “Get Back”, about the Beatles’ ill-fated recording sessions for what would become their final album.