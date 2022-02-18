The long-awaited third season of “Barry” is on its way, and Bill Hader shared some intel on the upcoming episodes during a recent session with the press at the virtual Television Critics Association press tour earlier this week.

According to Hader, there are “even more bad things” in store for his character, assassin/aspiring actor Barry Berkman, as reported by The Playlist.

“But some good things, but also bad,” “Barry” co-creator Alex Berg chimed in.

“Mostly bad,” joked Hader.

As Hader recalled, filming on the third season was set to begin in March 2020, with the first table read having taken place, when the pandemic hit and slammed the brakes on all TV and film production.

“And we all hugged,” Goldberg said of receiving the shutdown news after that table read.

“We all hugged,” said Hader.

“We all hugged but we didn’t know if we should or not,” added co-star Stephen Root, with Hader adding, “Yeah. We were fully throwing caution to the wind at that table read. And then, yeah, we shut down.”

During the extensive time-off period, Berg and Hader reexamined the scripts for the third season, and wound up rewriting them all so that each episode is its “own thing and you’re always trying to do something different,” said Berg.

“We tried something different on that one, but the show always really works when it’s about the characters and the emotions of what’s happening,” Hader added. “We’re learning this in the writing and the editing, and everything. Every time you try to do something, you know, it’s led by a joke or led by a crazy idea, it doesn’t work as well. So, it always works when the story is working and the people are working. So, even though that episode is kind of a weird bottle episode, it still is about essentially Barry and Fuches’ (Root) relationship. And I think that’s kind of one of the reasons it really works.”

“Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting,” notes HBO’s synopsis of the third season. “But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

The new season of “Barry” begins on Sunday, April 24.