“Game of Thrones” fans anxious about the upcoming spin-off can breathe a little easier.

In a post on his personal website, author George R.R. Martin announced that filming on “House of the Dragon”, which is expected to premiere later this year, has officially wrapped.

READ MORE: ‘House Of The Dragon’ First Footage Revealed In Teaser For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

#TargaryenThrusday BONUS Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. https://t.co/DZ2uMICFck pic.twitter.com/05tEfHWFqj — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 18, 2022

“Yes, all 10 episodes,” Martin confirmed, adding, “I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, colour timing, score, all the post production work.”

He added, “But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

READ MORE: ‘Outlander’ Star Graham McTavish Confirms Casting In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’

As for when the show will actually premiere on HBO, Martin said, “I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and Covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows?”

“You’ll know when we do,” he added, along with the tease, “Current Mood: excited.”

“House of the Dragon”, based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, focusing on the events leading to the Targaryen civil was and the end of House Targaryen.

The series stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans and more.