Unlike a lot of people, Christian Siriano didn’t take a bit of a step back over the pandemic.

Some fashion designers hit pause on everything, but not Siriano, who has carried on working and holding safe shows, albeit on a smaller scale, throughout.

Siriano, who just presented his Fall 2022 collection, called Victorian Matrix, at New York Fashion Week, tells InStyle of never taking a break: “I’m like, I can’t do it.”

He adds of the unpredictability of the fashion world: “I have to remind people that fashion’s so hard — we never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. We all really are understanding that now, I think.

“And, for us, it’s like, if I don’t have shows, or I don’t do this fantasy world, or bring someone into a Victorian Matrix underground in the Empire State Building, then all I’m doing is sitting at my office, talking about bills and what is going to happen in fashion. I don’t want to do that. I’m just not interested in that. That’s why I always fill my shows with my customers — people who are shopping, people who love my world. So, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Insisting his shows are meant to be an escape from everyday life, the designer says of why Fashion Week is so important: “Why do we go see a Broadway show? Or why do we go see a concert? I think fashion should kind of be the same thing.”

Siriano adds of focusing more on what he and his customers want instead of paying attention to the critics: “I still try to try new things. I definitely think I do that every season — I take risks, and they sometimes work and sometimes don’t.”

“But I kind of started just making clothes that I love and what I think our customer would really want. It might not impress every fashion person in the business and that’s okay — I’ve decided that’s okay. We’re still here, and I want to keep my lights on and not go out of business.”