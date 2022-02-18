Rusell Wilson received a big honour and his family was there to share their support.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, ahead of 2022’s Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was presented with this year’s Bart Starr Award at the Super Bowl Breakfast.

The NFL star’s wife, singer Ciara, took to Instagram to share some photos of the couple and their children, all dressed in their finest attire, to attend the ceremony.

In addition to various photos of the couple’s children all dressed up for the event, the post also featured video from the award ceremony, in which Wilson was joined by Ciara and their children onstage.

“That Proud Feeling 🏆@DangeRussWilson,” Ciara wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #BartStarrAward and #Family.

Wilson responded with a heartwarming comment.