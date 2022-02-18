Shaun White has got a lot of free time now.

On Thursday night, the iconic snowboarder appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about his decision to retire from competition and what girlfriend Nina Dobrev had to say about it.

“My girlfriend said, ‘If you’re retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,'” White said. “So, I’m putting this list—and pretty close to the top of the list was, ‘Go to a Super Bowl’ because it’s always during the competitive season. I’ve never been to one, so I landed, said hi to everyone and then I’m like, ‘I gotta go’ and went straight to the Super Bowl.”

Talking about retiring after the 2022 Winter Games, the athlete admitted, “I had my sights set on competing in Italy [in 2026]. I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my… career where I started it [in 2006]. But through this process, I realized I don’t think I can do another four years, mentally or physically. This is going to be my last go.”

Dobrev has publicly been very supportive of White’s career and his retirement, including sharing a tribute post for her boyfriend after his historic final run at the 2022 Winter Games