Filming across the pond wasn’t an escape from racism for the crew of “Atlanta”.

During a TCA press conference this week, “Atlanta” writer and executive producer Stephen Glover revealed that during filming in London for season 3, the crew, including Donald Glover, were racially harassed on their first night outside a bar.

“This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognizes him,” Stephen said. “And she stops, and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It’s this girl and two or three guys.”

One of the people alleged that the show’s crew could break into a bar if they wanted because “you guys all carry hammers,” a slang term for gun.

Stephen continued, “Mind you, all of the writers on ‘Atlanta’ are Black. So, he’s making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored. It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand. He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and he was like, ‘You guys are Black, you’ve gone to jail and you do things like that.’ Like he kept doubling down on it.”