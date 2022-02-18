Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are being open about their fertility journey.

The pair chatted with E! News’ “Daily Pop” on Thursday, giving an update on where they are at with their baby plans right now.

Heather revealed, “We have four embryos that are saved right now. Three are the same gender and they’re all very strong. The fourth one’s not as strong, so we probably won’t use that one.”

The “Selling Sunset” star almost gave too much info away, giggling: “Wait… I’m not telling the gender! Good thing I remembered.”

Heather confirmed she was planning to carry the baby herself, sharing: “My mom had a good pregnancy. And my sister. So I feel like [I have] good genes, fingers crossed.”

Tarek joked that he was looking forward to gaining a little pregnancy weight as well.

“I’ve already told her I’m gaining 30 pounds,” he laughed, before Heather insisted: “I’m not gaining 30 pounds; I don’t know why you are.”

The lovebirds tied the knot in Santa Barbara in front of family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Heather is also stepmom to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom Tarek shares with his ex-wife and current “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Haack. They were married from 2009-2018.