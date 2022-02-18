Kim Kardashian prizes every possession.

In a new video for Vogue‘s “Objects of Affection” series, the reality star takes fans on a tour through her minimalist mansion, sharing the objects she’s most fond of.

Among those objects are a number of paintings by 8-year-old daughter North, who couldn’t appear in the video because she was isolating in her room with COVID-19.

“Maybe that was just her emo mood,” Kardashian jokes of one painting featuring a head floating over a swirl of charcoal.

Walking through the clean, cream-coloured home, Kardashian remarks, “Shockingly, [having] four kids hasn’t messed up my cream house.”

The house is also filled with a number of other important family objects, including a personalized scrapbook for each child, or the “childhood trunk” her mom, Kris Jenner, had filled with birthday cards from great grandparents.

Fitting right in with the house’s aesthetic is an all-grey luxury Maybach car.

“I find there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be really quiet—I want everything to feel calming,” Kardashian says of the house.