Victoria’s Secret is continuing its transformation in a bid to be more inclusive.

The lingerie company’s Pink brand announced this week that plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader would be joining as a brand ambassador and size consultant.

Bader, who has over two million followers on TikTok and a further 361,000 on Instagram, confirmed the exciting news on social media.

READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Sofía Jirau Is Victoria’s Secret’s First Model With Down Syndrome

She explained how about a year and a half ago she’d been looking in “just about every clothing store in Soho to find an outfit for an upcoming shoot,” but none of them had anything above a size 10 or 12.

Bader added, “I remember frustratingly calling my dad and venting about how I wish I had a platform to talk about how unfair this is and was able to connect with people who felt the same way. Fast forward a few months later… one singular TikTok speaking about my genuine feelings on the lack of inclusivity in the fashion industry with a little comedic twist… completely changed my life.”

“As grateful as I am for the following alone, it would be meaningless unless I used my platform to do what I’d always hoped would happen on its own, and that is to help push the world in a more inclusive direction where people like me can simply be more happy and comfortable in their own skin.

“Today is the first day I can say that my platform has led me to actually doing that. I am so excited to announce that I’m partnering with @vspink as a size consultant and official brand ambassador. I love their mission of empowering young adults in everything they do and the strides they’ve made to be more inclusive. To kick things off, I’m helping to launch #PINKSwim in XXL!” she continued.

Bader went on, “Throughout the year, I’ll be wear testing Pink products as they continue expanding their sizing across all apparel, supporting and joining their mental health initiatives, and mentoring 250 Pink campus reps across the country. I am so thankful to be working with a brand who wants to hear my feedback and cares about making a change. I can’t wait for you all to be on this journey with me 💕,” insisting: “This just the beginning.”

READ MORE: Roșie Huntington-Whiteley Says Victoria’s Secret ‘Really Missed The Boat’ Amid Wider Cultural Shift

“We love how Remi uses her platform to push the boundaries and make real change,” Amy Hauk, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret Pink, added, according to WWD.

“We’re always striving to improve as a brand and ensure our customers feel empowered and confident in our products. We also admire how she’s real about all aspects of being an influencer and how she’s been so open about her own mental health journey.”

The news comes as it was announced that larger sizes would now be available in Pink’s swimwear category for the first time, as well as items such as Pink’s Wear Everywhere bras being available in 33 sizes, from 30AA to 40DDD.

As part of the ongoing changes within the company, it was revealed last June that they were saying goodbye to the famous “Angel” models, introducing a more diverse group of brand spokeswomen including Priyanka Chopra Jones and Megan Rapinoe.