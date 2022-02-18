After vocal attempts to reconcile with his wife, Kanye “Ye” West is taking his attempts to the law.

TMZ reports the rapper has filed an opposition to Kim Kardashian’s request to be legally declared single as they work on the divorce settlement.

“Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment,” a lawyer wrote in the official documents. “Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson For ‘Mental Health Jokes’ In Old ‘SNL’ Clip

The reality star first filed for the request in December 2021, after West asked to reconcile during a concert in Los Angeles.

“Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means,” the statement read, via E! News. “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

At the time, it also stated West was “non-responsive” to attempts to hurry the divorce proceedings despite Kardashian’s agreement to “any conditions” from the court to complete the process.

READ MORE: Kanye West Sends Message Of Support To Kid Cudi Following Testy Messages

The two were married for over six years before filing for divorce in February 2021. They share four children; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, together.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson and West recently ended a relationship with actress Julia Fox.