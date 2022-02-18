Chris and Deanna Daughtry are still picking up the pieces.

In a post on her Instagram, the musician’s wife shared a message thanking people for their support, three months after the tragic death of their eldest daughter, Hannah Price.

“Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months,” the message read. “Although we cannot reach out to you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”

“It’s challenging to know how to move forward after such loss,” Deanna added in the caption. “I honestly just want to hide in my bubble and be alone if I’m not loving on my husband and children but I’m acutely aware that the world doesn’t stop for our grief.”

She added, “I would like to close this super long post with a special thank you to our people who really showed up for us. You all are so good at loving and understanding us and accepting us.”

“I really hope you know how much we love and appreciate you,” she said. “Even though we may not be as good at it as you guys are.”

25-year-old Hannah, who was Deanna’s daughter from a previous relationship, died by suicide in mid-November at her home in Fentress County, Tenn.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.