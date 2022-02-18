Tom Holland is addressing a recent tabloid report.

Rumours recently spread that Holland and girlfriend Zendaya had purchased their first house together but Holland isn’t even sure how that started.

While visiting “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, the “Uncharted” star joked about the “outrageous headlines.”

“One of my favourite aspects of this job is the way the press will manipulate the truth and come out with the most outrageous headlines. It’s crazy,” Holland said. “I had so many people call me up because apparently I bought a new house in south London, which is completely false. I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise. I wonder when I’ll get the keys.’”

Asking where the rumour might have come from, Ryan Seacrest joked, “did you walk by a house? Did you go to someone’s house? Were you invited over?”

“I don’t know, honestly, I don’t know,” Holland said.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star also spoke about being “nervous” to meet and work with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“I was just very nervous that we wouldn’t get along, we didn’t really know each other particularly very well before the film,” Holland explained.

But Holland was “delighted” to say that once they were all suited up and on set it was like they were “brothers separated at birth.”