Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company will take the world of NFTs into show business.

Variety reports the partnership will adapt the NFT collective World of Women (WoW) into entertainment properties including feature films, scripted and unscripted TV series.

As part of the partnership, they will also launch a Hello Sunshine x World of Women live event with other diverse women-led NFT projects. The event will be aimed at educating women about the emerging crypto space.

The actress shared a screenshot of the Variety report in her Instagram Stories with the text: “Thrilled to announce our partnership with @worldofwomen.nft in our unified mission to change the narrative for women! 💫”

Reese Witherspoon – Photo: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

WoW launched in July 2021 and quickly rose in popularity in the Non-Fungible Token scene, containing 10,000 pieces of art from women creators.

“While the crypto and NFT space is largely dominated by men, there are inspiring leaders like World of Women creating incredible communities for women during this massive shift for media and technology,” said Witherspoon. “We’re proud to partner with WoW to expand their universe of characters and to develop innovative scripted and unscripted content. We look forward to engaging with the remarkable WoW community at every step of this partnership and creating opportunities for WoW holders to work collaboratively with Hello Sunshine on transforming the WoW art into powerful stories.”

Hello Sunshine aims at promoting works by female creators and already has Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” under its belt, along with Olivia Newman’s adaptation of Delia Owens’s “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Aline Brosh McKenna’s “Your Place or Mine” lined up.

“Hello Sunshine has been changing the narrative for women in Hollywood and we know they can play an instrumental role in shaping the narrative for women in the NFT space,” said Yam Karkai, co-founder and artist for World of Women. “As an artist, this is new territory for me, and I could not have envisioned a better partner to expand the ethos core values of our beautiful community through storytelling in new and innovative ways.”