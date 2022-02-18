Click to share this via email

Bob Saget is on the job.

One of the “Full House” alums final roles was released on Friday.

Desiigner’s music video for “Bakin” features Saget as a chef cooking up a batch of bacon.

The video starts with Desiigner FaceTiming with Snoop Dogg, asking, “You got a chef, man? I was thinking I need a chef, man. You got any chef?”

“Get Bob on the job,” Snoop Dogg replies.

The video ended with a dedication to Saget who died in January. The medical examiner subsequently ruling Saget’s death to be accidental, resulting from blunt force trauma after “an unwitnessed fall.”

They also shared behind the scenes of Saget filming and singing along to “Bakin”.

“I’m just here to have bacon,” he told the crew.

“Am I going to be cooking the bacon or is she?” Saget asked, while telling them which side is his good side.

Saget also filmed “Killing Daniel” in 2021 which has yet to be released