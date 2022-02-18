Despite Dave Chappelle’s controversial past with Netflix, the comedian is coming back for more.

On Friday, Netflix shared that Chappelle will be releasing four more comedy specials which he will be hosting and executive producing.

Each episode of “Chappelle’s Home Team” will feature a different comedian introduced by Chappelle. Two of the four comedians to be featured are Earthquake and Donnell Rawlings.

Earthquake’s episode “Earthquake: Legendary” will be out Feb. 28.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”

While Chappelle has found success on Netflix in the past, his special “The Closer” faced backlash for his transphobic comments and lengthy transgender commentary.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos later admitted he “screwed up” over not being more sensitive to staff as they protested the special.

Chappelle will also be headlining the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival held at the Hollywood Bowl in April.