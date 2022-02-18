U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki reveals Rob Lowe is a big part of why she returned to work at the White House.

The 43-year-old appeared on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast and admitted to the actor his character on “West Wing” inspired her to work at the White House.

The actor played Deputy Communications Director Sam Seaborn in the political drama from 1999 – 2003.

Psaki had been Press Secretary for U.S. President Barack Obama before he promoted her in 2009 to the same position Lowe’s character had in the show. In 2011, however, she left politics to work in public relations for a research firm.

It was then that a well-timed “West Wing” binge changed her mind again.

“I don’t know what prompted me to watch it but I binged the entire thing,” said Psaki. “In a crazy way, it really brought me back to politics. I ended up coming back and doing the 2012 campaign and travelling with then-President Obama on his reelection.”

She would eventually wind up as communications director until the end of Obama’s term, but she’s since returned to the role of Press Secretary with President Joe Biden’s election into office.

“That character was so inspiring because that idealism that Sam Seaborn had, that you embodied for many years, it’s kind of what the best of Washington is,” Psaki shared.

“I get to work with all of these people who are a part of the press team and are earlier in their careers than I am,” Psaki said of her young colleagues, “who have that idealism that is like bursting out of their pores that makes me want to be here every day. It’s an amazing part. There are lots of Sam Seaborns wandering around here.”

Lowe agreed with her, adding, “The people who make the town run are the 20-somethings. There’s no Washington without them.”