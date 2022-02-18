Click to share this via email

Simon Leviev, better known as “The Tinder Swindler”, is about to tell his side of the story.

Leviev is accused of swindling multiple women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In 2019 he was convicted of fraud, forgery and theft but only served five months of his 15-month service.

He reportedly still has warrants out in Europe but has been hiding out in Israel.

Now, in a two-part interview with Inside Edition, Leviev will share his thoughts on how Netflix’s hit documentary has portrayed him.

“I’m not a ‘Tinder Swindler,’” Leviev said in a preview.

“I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder,” he added. “I’m not this monster.”

The preview also introduces audiences to Leviev’s “new model girlfriend” which they promise to share “why she is sticking with him.”

Part one airs Feb. 21 and part two on Feb. 22.