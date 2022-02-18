Actress Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead. She was 43.

Pearlman first went missing on Sunday in the East Hollywood area.

“Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” police said in a statement at the time. “Friends and family fear for her safety.”

READ MORE: Moses J. Moseley, ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor, Dead At 30

LAPD Missing persons unit is seeking the public assistance in locating Lindsey Erin Pearlman. Any information of Lindsey’s whereabouts, please contact the Missing Persons Unit during business hours at 213-996-1800. After business hours or weekends please contact 877-527-3247. pic.twitter.com/sXlD3oQGDP — LAPD Missing Persons Unit (@LAPDMPU) February 17, 2022

Shortly later, Los Angeles Police Department shared they found the “General Hospital” actress.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner,” LAPD said as per Deadline.

The area is just off of the popular hiking spot Runyon Canyon Park.

Pearlman’s husband Lance Smith shared his own statement on Instagram.

“She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Her cousin Savannah Pearlman added, “I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.”

“Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honour,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Ivan Reitman Dead At 75

Pearlman most recently starred on “Vicious” but had recurring roles on “General Hospital”, “The Ms. Pat Show” and “Chicago Justice”.