Patrick Schwarzenegger didn’t have to go far to get a haircut.

On Friday, Patrick shared a video of dad Arnold Schwarzenegger hacking away at his hair.

“Saved 50 bucks today,” he captioned the clip.

Arnie’s hair skills weren’t the best as he chopped chunks of Patrick’s blonde hair off.

On his Instagram Stories, Patrick further shared a look at girlfriend Abby Champion using a leaf blower to get all the hair off him while he stood shirtless in the yard. He also gave a close up at the final product.

After colouring his hair blonde last year, he joked mom Maria Shriver was “gonna kill me”.

Shriver responded, “You look great with any hair colour ❤️”, while sister Katherine teased, “Not unless I get my hands on you first.”