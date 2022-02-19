The new A&E docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” has been exposing all manner of dark secrets about the late Hugh Hefner’s empire, and a woman with deep inside knowledge is promising to spill even more secrets.

Crystal Hefner, Hef’s third wife, took to Instagram on Friday, Feb. 18 to reveal she’ll be writing a memoir about her years living in the Playboy Mansion.

“I was part of Hugh Hefner’s world for over a decade. ⁣By the time I left it had been a third of my life. I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed away in September 2017. That day was very hard. I have lost a lot of people in my life and death is a difficult topic for me.⁣” she writes. “I chose to be more private over the years because I’m an introvert at heart and while the mansion in some ways was a sanctuary in other ways I was exploited like never before.⁣”

According to Hefner, 35, she’s “been on the fence about telling my story because it’s complicated and conflicting in ways. But I think the best way to tell it is to be 100% honest and transparent so my lessons can hopefully help you too. I will tell you about my life and how my upbringing and years leading up to the Halloween party where I met Hef was the perfect storm that whisked me through those gates.”

As Hefner writes, after undergoing extensive therapy, she’s now “ready to tell my story. I’m ready to tell you what it was really like. How my personal path lead me to Hef’s ‘shangri la’ and what I wish every woman would know. I will share how power, greed, narcissism, and a girls quest to feel loved, powerful, important and have a sense of belonging led her down a dangerous path.”

While she admits she’s “still trying to heal from what I went through,” she’s now “ready to share the journey” in a memoir, and has teamed up with literary agency Idea Architects, which has collaborated with the likes of “Desmond Tutu, Jane Goodall, Bryan Stevenson, the Dalai Lama, you name it.”

She concludes by writing, “The story of my life, being part of Playboy and Hef’s world, and the last piece of the puzzle yet to be placed is coming soon.”