Tom Holland dropped by “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this week, where he revealed how his mother hilariously stepped in to solve a problem he experienced with his Spider-Man costume.

As Holland told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the biggest drawback of his Spidey costume was that it wasn’t equipped with a zipper, making going to the bathroom a bit of an undertaking.

As a result, Holland tried to take as few breaks as humanly possible.

“On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, 11 hours [a day], and I was young, so I wanted to impress the studio. I didn’t want them to think that I needed breaks,” he explained.

During a phone call with his mother, Holland admitted he was having some issues. “I was like, ‘Mom, I’m really struggling. I’m working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can’t go to the bathroom.'”

Holland didn’t thing anything of the conversation. “And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, ‘How are your kidneys?'”

Taken aback, Holland replied, “My kidneys are fine. Why are you asking?”

The producer then told him, “Well, your mom called us…”

Looking back, Holland marveled at what had taken place. “My mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, ‘Give my son toilet breaks!'” he quipped.