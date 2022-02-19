Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi went all out to celebrate her 18th birthday.

In the celebration of her milestone birthday on Saturday, Deb. 19, the “Stranger Things” star shared several photos on Instagram, in which she and her beau rock platinum blonde hair (Brown is sporting a wig, while Bongiovi’s appears to be the real deal).

Referencing their resemblance to Barbie and Ken, Brown joked in the caption, “hey ken!”

Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday barbie,” with Brown commenting, “endless love.”

The couple received several comments from celeb pals, with her “Stranger Thing” co-star Noah Schnapp writing, “Birthday girl,” while co-star Matthew Modine wrote, “Say what?” Even Paris Hilton chimed in, commenting, “Loves it.”

Meanwhile, the two didn’t keep their groovy looks to themselves, but were spotted in the outfits when the hit the the streets of London on Saturday.

According to reports, the couple were joined by a group of around 15 friends at Cirque Le Soir nightclub at midnight, where they spent a couple hours before heading to the Windmill Club for a hour, before ending their birthday night at 3 a.m.

TOT/CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / Backgrid

So far, the post has received more than 3.4 million likes.