Prince Albert of Monaco is giving an update on his wife Princess Charlene’s health.

“Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon,” the royal shares with the Monaco-Matin newspaper. Princess Charlene, 44, has been undergoing treatment for “exhaustion, both emotional and physical” outside of the Principality since November.

His remarks are the first comments he has made about her health in three weeks in which her recovery was described as “continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way.” The statement also noted that her stay in a clinic would “still take several weeks.”

Princess Charlene reportedly developed a severe ear, nose, and throat illness in 2021 that required “a series of painful corrective surgeries” and later caused a “subsequent relapse,” according to People. Seeking treatment “elsewhere in Europe”, it has been speculated that Princess Charlene is at a clinic in Switzerland.

Prince Albert previously told People her decision to seek treatment was voluntary. “She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment,” he said in November.