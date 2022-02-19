Henry Cavill has spoken about his love of the tabletop miniature wargame Warhammer before, and now the actor has surprised customers and staff with a visit to a Warhammer store.

“The Witcher” star Cavill, 38, dropped into a Nottingham Warhammer store on Friday. The actor took the time to pose for photos with staff and customers who posted pics of his visit on social media, calling him a “nice guy” and a “herald of our hobby”.

So we are very humbled and honoured to have the great #henrycavill visit us at warhammer world today. Such a nice guy and an amazing herald of our hobby. Thank you for your time! #warhammercommunity #warhammerpainting #thegodemperorofmankind #custodes pic.twitter.com/b66ZnCXEZ4 — Em Robinson (@Emthepaintfreak) February 18, 2022

I was lucky enough to meet the legendary #HenryCavill today.

Really nice guy that loves #warhammer pic.twitter.com/Jb0RkbBfE3 — Darren Latham (@DarrenLatham) February 18, 2022

Cavill previously spoke of his love of Warhammer – the most-popular miniature wargame in the world – during a visit to “The Graham Norton Show” in December.

When asked about his hobbies during his visit, host Graham Norton comment on the “Superman” actor’s nerdy side.

“You do fly your nerd flag with pride. One of your hobbies, and he’s got a lot of hobbies ladies and gentlemen, one of your hobbies…” Norton said.

“Makes me sound weird,” Cavil interrupted.

“Well, you do have more hobbies than the average man, I’d say,” Norton said, adding, “But you paint World Of Warcraft?” Cavill quickly corrected Norton, explaining that i’s “Warhammer”.

See more posts from Cavill’s visit below.

It was our pleasure today to show Warhammer super-fan Henry Cavill round the home of Warhammer. Little known fact about Henry: he has the Hero keyword and a 2+ save. pic.twitter.com/qJr2n3b1uG — WarhammerCommunity (@WarComTeam) February 18, 2022

Imagine geeking out about Warhammer with Henry Cavill 🤧 pic.twitter.com/5BRx0WbP9N —  Henry Cavill Superman (@xenia_9755) February 18, 2022