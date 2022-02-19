“Arrow” star Stephen Amell is firing back at a Green Arrow diss in “Peacemaker”.

On Friday, the Toronto-born actor who played the superhero on the fan-favourite “Arrow” responded to a joke made at his character’s expense in the season finale of “Peacemaker”.

In the episode that dropped on Thursday, John Cena’s Peacemaker quips that Green Arrow “goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume.” John Economos (Steve Agee) then agrees with Peacemaker saying, “I actually heard that’s true about Green Arrow.”

Taking aim at Cena, Amell tweeted out a diss of his own after a user flagged the joke to the actor on Twitter. Amell, who is currently playing a wrestler on the TV show “Heels”, responded by saying, “Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV.”

Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022

Green Arrow isn’t the only superhero Peacemaker has targeted. During the show’s first season, he’s also called the Flash “an unbearable d-bag,” has said that Superman “has a poop fetish,” and has repeatedly stated that Aquaman has sex with fish.

Earlier this year, series creator Gunn told ComicBook.com that Peacemaker is “envious” of other superheroes.

“He wants to be in that holy trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. He is not. He wants to be a member of the Justice League, and they would never let him into the Justice League. He wishes that people loved him as much as they love Aquaman, but they don’t,” Gunn stated.

He continued: “So he believes anything and kind of picks out what he wants to believe on the Internet, which any random Joe has tweeted or put on. He also doesn’t quite understand the Internet. He’s not very well versed in the Internet, so he sees something on Facebook, and somehow he thinks that’s fact. But I think that it also serves his envy to be these things about people.”

“Peacemaker” has been renewed for a second season on HBO Max.