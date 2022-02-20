Paul Dano took a deep dive into his transformation into the Riddler in the upcoming “The Batman”.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the 37-year-old actor admitted that he experienced difficulties sleeping as he immersed himself in the character’s villainy.

“There were some nights around that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character,” he said.. “It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you’re there because going up and down is kind of hard.”

READ MORE: The Riddler Crashes A Funeral In New Clip From ‘The Batman’ With Robert Pattinson

Added Dano, “What I felt was the opportunity that [director] Matt [Reeves] was giving with a villain in this film was more real, potentially more terrifying.”

Copyright: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics

Dano also shared the extreme process he undertook to get into character as the Gotham serial killer, even wrapping himself in plastic wrap so as not to leave any DNA at a crime scene.

“My head was just throbbing with heat,” Dano said of being encased in plastic wrap (director Matt Reeves confirmed that Dano was “beet red” when he took off his mask).

READ MORE: The Bat And The Cat Team Up To Take Down The Riddler In New ‘The Batman’ Trailer

“I went home that night, after the first full day in that, and I almost couldn’t sleep because I was scared of what was happening to my head,” Dano recalled. “It was like compressed from the sweat and the heat and the lack of oxygen. It was a crazy feeling.”

“The Batman” opens on March 4.