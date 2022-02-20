New Hulu series “Pam & Tommy” dramatizes the circumstances surrounding the leak of the former couple’s infamous sex tape, but how much of what viewers see onscreen is actually true?

According to former Mötley Crüe frontman John Corabi, not much.

Corabi served as the band’s lead singer from 1992 to 1996, when original frontman Vince Neill took a sabbatical — which is also during the time in which “Pam & Tommy” is set.

Earlier this week, Corabi took to Twitter to comment on the show in general, and one particular scene depicted in which Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) and guitarist Nikki Sixx (Iker Amaya) confront members of Third Eye Blind when they discover they’ve been bumped from their regular recording studio, which is now being used by Third Eye Blind.

“OK, just my opinion here on something that’s been bugging me. The Tommy and Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of bulls**, it’s ridiculous!!!! I can honestly say about 98 percent of this ‘FICTIONAL’ take on T&P’s life is CRIMINAL,” wrote Corabi.

“I shared 5 years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it’s soooo overblown in this S**T they call TV entertainment!” he added.

“Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn’t act at all they [sic] way they portray him, and now I see that Third Eye Blind ‘bumps’ us from a studio, because they’re more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN … !!!” he added.

In fact, Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan James concurred with Corabi’s recollection, telling Variety the confrontation never happened — and that he’d never even met any members of Mötley Crüe.

“Mötley Crüe and I’ve never been in the same studio,” he said. “I recorded my whole first album in Northern California. So we were across the state from each other at the very least.”

In fact, James admitted he would have been more or less oblivious to the band at that point. “I had never, in fact, listened to Mötley Crüe. I never even heard them. I actually saw Tommy Lee’s penis before I ever heard their band. I was like, ‘Well, good on ya, Tommy. Well done, lad.’ I literally had never heard them. But I somehow saw the sex tape. I’d also never seen ‘Baywatch’. So I had never seen Pam or Tommy. That was my first introduction to them,” he added.

However, “Pam & Tommy” executive producer Rob Siegel defended the scene while admitting it was completely made up.

“I felt like that was the perfect band [for the scene],” Siegel explained. “I did a little quick Google search, what label was Mötley Crüe on? Elektra. Who else was on Elektra? Third Eye Blind. The timing was perfect. In 1996 they’re working on their debut album. So the scene is fictional, but I like to think it absolutely could have happened!”