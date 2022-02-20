The District Attorney investigating the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of “Rust” says that Alec Baldwin may not have pulled the trigger that fired the fatal bullet.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Santa Fe D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwie said that watching Baldwin’s recent ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos led her to zero in one of the actor’s contention that he never pulled the trigger.

“You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the trigger and without actually locking it,” Carmack-Altwies said. “So you pull it back partway, it doesn’t lock, and then if you let it go, the firing pin can hit the primer of the bullet.”

According to Baldwin, he pulled back the hammer on the vintage gun, but never fired.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he told Stephanopoulos.

“I didn’t know too much about guns, certainly not about 1850s-era revolvers,” the D.A. said. “So when I first heard that, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy.'”

While Carmack-Altwies has yet to file any charges, Vanity Fair notes that she can already see that Hutchins’ death wasn’t the result of a single action, but of an “event cascade” brought about by “numerous failures and mistakes.”

At this point, she hasn’t made any determinations related to charges. “Certainly there’s a potential for a producer or producers to be charged if we have direct evidence that they willfully disregarded the safety of others,” Carmack-Altwies said. “That’s why I keep saying everything’s on the table.”