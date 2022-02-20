Las Vegas Beliebers will have to wait till June to see Justin Bieber on his Justice World Tour.

On Saturday, it was announced that Justin Bieber‘s Sunday show in Las Vegas is being postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within Bieber’s team.

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” an account the Justice World Tour said in a statement on Instagram. “Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

The performance has been rescheduled for June 28 and tickets for the original show will be honored. Those who wish to be refunded for Sunday’s show will be able to obtain a refund at the point of purchase, per the statement.

The Justice World Tour, which was originally set to kick off in March 2020, has been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bieber kicked off his first concert along the highly anticipated six-leg tour world tour in San Diego Friday night before postponing the tour’s second stop in Las Vegas Sunday.

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Bieber is set to perform in Glendale, Arizona Tuesday before his stop at the Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday, but it’s unclear if those shows will too be postponed in light of the positive COVID diagnosis within the 27-year-old singer’s team.

The Justice World Tour, which is set to run through March 2023, has plans to visit 20 different countries over the next 13 months. Leg 1 of the tour will now end with his rescheduled performance in Las Vegas before Bieber heads out on the tour’s second leg in Europe. The “Peaches” singer will also make stops in South America, South Africa, Israel, Australia and New Zealand as he traverses the globe for his epic return the stage.

The tour is set to end with a show in Kraków, Poland, following a sixth and final leg of the tour, which will see Bieber return to Europe.

Jaden Smith and TEO are set to open for Bieber for all 52 dates on the tour, with Eddie Benjamin and Harry Hudson joining for various other dates along its 13-month stretch.

ET has reached out to Bieber’s rep for comment.

