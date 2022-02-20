Click to share this via email

A terrifying situation unfolded Saturday at the home of Alexandra Daddario on Saturday.

According to a report from TMZ, an “irate man” turned up at her door of the “White Lotus” star, “screaming something about her.”

Police arrived on the scene, finding the man still outside her house.

Police ordered the man to leave, but he refused; he was then detained by officers, who searched his car and found a loaded handgun.

He was then placed under arrest for possession of a concealed firearm.